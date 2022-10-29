These iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are 50% off, starting at just $6

If you’re the proud owner of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, you owe it to yourself to protect your $1,000+ investment. A good place to start is with an iPhone case.

If you want to upgrade your case or add another to the collection, Mkeke is extending KnowTechie readers an exclusive 50% discount on various iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.

To get the discount, clip the 8% on-site coupon and enter promo code E57O57KK at checkout; you’ll see the savings reflected in your shopping cart. The coupon code is only applicable to clear cases only.

Verified Mkeke iPhone 13 Pro Max Case: Clear Original Price: $24.99

Deal Price: $6.10 with promo code E57O57KK and clipping the 8% on-site coupon. Offer is valid through October 23. Rating $6.10 at Amazon Expired

Mkeke’s iPhone 13 Pro Max case is the perfect military-grade case for your iPhone. Built with reinforced corners to protect against drops and dust, say goodbye to any accidental scratches or cracked screens.

Additionally, it offers durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate, rubber bumpers, and a tight-fitting scratch-resistant clear back panel. Plus, it’s made of TPU soft silicon, which prevents it from yellowing over time.

For just under $7, these options offer everything you’d want from an iPhone case. Check them out by visiting the links above or the button below.

Specializing in designing iPhone accessories, Mkeke has become one of the top iPhone case brands since 2015.

