Save 22% on Samsung’s 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

If you like your gaming monitors big and wide, then there’s no better option out there than the Odyssey Neo G9 from Samsung. This puppy is 49″ inches wide, making it one of the widest gaming monitors on the planet.

And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Samsung is offering a special Father’s Day promotion that knocks the price down to $1,799.99. This monitor typically sells for $2,299.

The Odyssey Neo G9 features an industry-defining 49” curved screen, Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response rates, and fully customizable lighting.

More features can be found here or by clicking the button below. Sure, $1,799.99 sounds like a huge chunk of change, but hey, it’s better than paying the usual $2,300 for it. Additionally, Best Buy is offering the same deal too.

