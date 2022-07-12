The Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $35 (usually $50)

Having a video doorbell is a necessity these days. The Blink Video Doorbell is probably the cheapest way to protect your front door, and it’s even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day.

Porch pirates, stray dogs, and unwanted visitors can all be seen, and avoided, from anywhere your smartphone is. The Blink Video Doorbell usually sells for $50, but Prime Day has that down to a wallet-friendly $35, just for Amazon Prime members.

Answer your door from your smartphone, wherever on the planet you are. Check for packages, so you can get them before they tempt thieves. Save clips either in the cloud or locally (requires either subscription or additional hardware).

Pair the Blink Video Doorbell up to an Echo Show and use Alexa to show you who’s at the door. You can wire it into your existing doorbell’s wiring or use it wirelessly if you don’t already have a doorbell.

For $35, you can’t beat the price. You also can’t beat the peace of mind that having a video feed of your door will bring.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

