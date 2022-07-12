This Prime Day deal saves you $50 on this mini portable projector

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of portable projectors, stop what you’re doing and check out this Prime Day deal from Liene. Right now, it’s down to just $100, but clipping the $10 on-site coupon gets it down to just $90. Liene usually sells it for $140.

This portable projector can be set up in any room and displays your favorite shows, sports, movies, and more. In terms of picture, the Liene projector’s native 1080P Full HD resolution provides an immersive viewing experience.

The device features a variety of ports, so it can easily be connected to multiple devices such as laptops, smartphones, TV sticks, and more. Its dynamic contrast ratio provides an incredible 8,500lm of color and brightness for vibrant images.

Liene’s compact, easy-to-carry design makes this projector a great fit for small spaces and tight budgets. And the best part? You can take it anywhere. Not bad for just $90, right?

If this is checking off all the right boxes, well, it’s all yours for $90. But heads up, this price is only good for today. The price will go back up to $140 after 8:30 PM PDT, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more info.

