Logitech’s MX Master is cheaper than ever today, now just $50
It’s not too often when we see a deal like this on a Logitech MX Master mouse, so scoop it up while you can.
The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to an incredible new low price at Lenovo. Typically priced at $100, you can get it now for just $50. That’s half off the usual asking price.
The Logitech MX Master comes with all the accouterments you’d expect from a high-end mouse. Mainly a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass.
Plus a features a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.
$50 is the best price we’ve ever seen to date, but I wouldn’t expect it to last long, so click on over to Lenovo to lock in your order. Click the button below for more details.
