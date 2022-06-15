Logitech’s MX Master is cheaper than ever today, now just $50

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to an incredible new low price at Lenovo. Typically priced at $100, you can get it now for just $50. That’s half off the usual asking price.

The Logitech MX Master comes with all the accouterments you’d expect from a high-end mouse. Mainly a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass.

Plus a features a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.

$50 is the best price we’ve ever seen to date, but I wouldn’t expect it to last long, so click on over to Lenovo to lock in your order. Click the button below for more details.

