AirPods Max are $100 off at Amazon right now for Prime Day

This is a stellar deal on Apple’s over-ear headphones.

airpods max on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

If you want some of Apple’s headphones but earbuds aren’t your thing, check out the AirPods Max. These comfortable over-ear headphones are $100 off their usual price for Amazon Prime Day.

A hundred bucks! You can even use those savings to snag nearly a full year of Apple Music. That’s also nearly the lowest ever price that the AirPods Max has sold for, which is a solid deal any day of the week.

The AirPods Max use Apple-designed, 40mm dynamic drivers for quality audio reproduction. You also get a wide soundstage, oodles of comfort, and premium materials.

The H1 chip provides solid connectivity and the awesome quick switching that Apple audio products are known for. One-tap setup will get you paired up and listening in no time at all, and a physical digital crown gives you all the control you’ll need.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

