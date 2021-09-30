Razer’s Kishi mobile game controller is down to just $40 right now

If you’re into cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud beta, or someone who takes advantage of remote play on the PlayStation 5, you should do yourself a favor and check out Razer’s Kishi smartphone controller. Right now it’s down to just $40 for Android. It typically sells for $119.

Make Your Move. Bring your A-game anytime, anywhere. Introducing a universal mobile gaming controller that fits most smartphone devices, designed to bring console-level control to your on-the-go gaming. With this controller by your side, wherever you go, victory will follow.

With the reality of playing AAA releases on any screen, having the controller attached to your device provides a form factor convenient and portable enough to truly game anywhere.

Whether you need this for yourself or need to cross someone off from your holiday shopping list, $40 is definitely worth the price of admission. To learn more, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.