How to update your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
It’s good to occasionally check and make sure your Joy-Cons have the latest firmware update.
Just like with most electronics and gadgets today, your Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Cons will occasionally receive updates. Nintendo generally applies these updates to help fix bugs or otherwise improve performance on your device.
As long as your Switch is connected to the internet, it should notify you automatically whenever there is an update available for the console itself. But updates for the Joy-Cons aren’t always as obvious or easy to find.
That’s why we’d like to take the time to show you, step-by-step, how to make sure your Nintendo Joy-Cons are updated on time. So, follow along and you’ll have your controllers updated in no time.
How to update your Nintendo Joy-Cons
Whether you are using the original Nintendo Switch console or the newer OLED version, the process for updating the Joy-Cons is the same. Here’s what you need to do.
Select the cogwheel from the Nintendo Switch home screen to open Settings
Scroll down and select Controllers and Sensors
Select Update Controllers from the Controllers and Sensors menu
If you have an update available, a screen will pop up showing the update progress
If your controllers are already up-to-date, you’ll get a message confirming that no update is needed. Joy-Con updates are generally pretty small on the Switch and they won’t take up too much time.
Again, Joy-Con updates aren’t always automatically installed, so it’s a good idea to check this screen every once in a while. Repeat the update process for all of your Nintendo Joy-Cons occasionally to make sure that your hardware stays up-to-date.
