How to update your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Just like with most electronics and gadgets today, your Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Cons will occasionally receive updates. Nintendo generally applies these updates to help fix bugs or otherwise improve performance on your device.

As long as your Switch is connected to the internet, it should notify you automatically whenever there is an update available for the console itself. But updates for the Joy-Cons aren’t always as obvious or easy to find.

That’s why we’d like to take the time to show you, step-by-step, how to make sure your Nintendo Joy-Cons are updated on time. So, follow along and you’ll have your controllers updated in no time.

Image: KnowTechie

Whether you are using the original Nintendo Switch console or the newer OLED version, the process for updating the Joy-Cons is the same. Here’s what you need to do.

Select the cogwheel from the Nintendo Switch home screen to open Settings Scroll down and select Controllers and Sensors Select Update Controllers from the Controllers and Sensors menu If you have an update available, a screen will pop up showing the update progress

If your controllers are already up-to-date, you’ll get a message confirming that no update is needed. Joy-Con updates are generally pretty small on the Switch and they won’t take up too much time.

Again, Joy-Con updates aren’t always automatically installed, so it’s a good idea to check this screen every once in a while. Repeat the update process for all of your Nintendo Joy-Cons occasionally to make sure that your hardware stays up-to-date.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.