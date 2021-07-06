The Nintendo Switch OLED has finally been announced and features a new screen and more

The long-awaited announcement of an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch has finally been made. Earlier this morning, Nintendo announced its new, Nintendo Switch OLED model that will be launching on October 8 for $349.

This new Switch model has been rumored for a long time. The newly updated version of the incredibly popular console initially hit our radar back in March. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation as to when we could officially see this new console hitting the shelves. Well, now we know.

This newly updated version of the Switch contains a couple of nice upgrades. Namely, the new, slightly larger 7″ 720p OLED screen that gives the latest console its name.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model also contains upgraded storage, with 64 GB of internal storage (double the 32 GB found in the original console), as well as a new dock with an integrated ethernet port.

Other features we saw in this week’s reveal video include improved audio and an adjustable kickstand to make for better gameplay on the go. It is unclear whether or not the internal mechanisms of the Switch, such as the processor, have gotten any boosts with the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Nintendo fans have been waiting for this for a long time. As I said earlier, this new Nintendo Switch console has been rumored for months now, and many people thought we would see a reveal before E3 2021 in June.

However, for whatever reason, Nintendo didn’t feel like that was the right time, instead electing to wait until a couple of weeks after its game-filled Nintendo Direct presentation at E3.

