Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the PlayStation Store after six months of punishment
The new listing comes with a warning for PS4 users.
After more than six months of being put in the corner, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally made its way back to the PlayStation Store. The game, which launched in a virtually unplayable state on last-gen consoles, was initially removed from the PlayStation Store back in December. Now it’s back, with a couple of warnings for would-be customers.
The team in charge of Cyberpunk 2077 at CD Projekt Red has been working hard since the game’s abysmal launch to fix the plethora of existing issues. Those fixes have seemingly paid off, with the return of the game to the PlayStation Store. However, this time around, both Sony and CD Projekt Red are covering their bases of transparency with consumers.
Sony has labeled the PlayStation Store listing for Cyberpunk 2077 with a warning to would-be buyers. The warning reads, “Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”
Likewise, CD Projekt Red have come out with their own warning about the current state of the game:
Despite the fact that there are clearly still many issues with the game’s performance, it is a great sign to see that it has made its way back to the PlayStation store.
While it is probably best to still experience Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, it is a big relief to see that the company is still working hard to make the game playable for users on all platforms.
