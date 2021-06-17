The Xbox Design Lab is back in action with plenty of options for your next custom controller

If the standard controller options for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S aren’t to your liking, then good news, as the Xbox Design Lab is firing back up.

Back in October, Microsoft shut down the custom controller service in an effort to focus on the Series X|S launch, which also came around the time the company revamped its Xbox controller. Now, it’s back and there are plenty of options for those that want to get a little wacky.

With the Xbox Design Lab, you can customize almost every aspect of the controller, with 18 color options for most of the parts.

As you can see from the video above, Xbox is giving people plenty of ways to express themselves with the new Xbox controller.

Want your thumbsticks to be one color and the D-pad another? Go for it. Want the front panel to be red and the back panel to be yellow. Sure, screw it. Make that McDonald’s inspired controller. No one can stop you.

The best part here is that the price of the customized controller is only slightly more expensive than the standard controller, coming in at $69.99. You can also engrave the controller with a couple of words, but that adds another $10 to the purchase price.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

