Your Xbox One may soon be able to play next-gen games through xCloud

Microsoft is currently working on a way to play next-gen games on your Xbox One console through xCloud. In a recent blog post recapping the E3 2021 presentation, the company alluded to the possibility of playing next-gen games on Xbox One with xCloud.

Microsoft xCloud is the company’s cloud gaming platform. As of right now, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to xCloud. The service gives you access to over 100 games that you can play without downloads on mobile and through a web browser.

Sometime soon, the company is adding xCloud to Xbox One consoles. This will let users play cloud Xbox games directly from their console. Once the app is available on Xbox One, Microsoft has said that some of those next-gen games will be playable on the Xbox One.

“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers.”

There isn’t any confirmation on when xCloud game streaming will become available on the Xbox One. Chances are, the app will not be available when Microsoft Flight Simulator releases on Xbox Series X|S and xCloud on July 27. Officials at Xbox have alluded to xCloud coming to consoles “later this year.”

This is some pretty wild news. Microsoft is definitely looking to change the gaming landscape with xCloud and Game Pass. The fact that users will be able to play some next-gen games on the Xbox One is amazing, considering the potential money the company could lose by not having to sell additional consoles. This is another great way to entice people to join the Game Pass experience.

