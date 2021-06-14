The Xbox Mini Fridge is actually real and coming this holiday season

Ladies and gentlemen, the day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. The folks at Microsoft have made the wise decision to give the people what they want. Starting this holiday season, you will finally be able to get your hands on the fabled Xbox Mini Fridge.

Yes, you read that correctly. Microsoft is producing a full-on mini-fridge designed after the Xbox Series X. E3 2021 kicked off this weekend, and Microsoft had a presentation panel it shared with newly acquired Bethesda.

Sure, there were a few games announced and previewed. But some would say the most exciting reveal came a little later with the officially named Xbox Mini Fridge. Check out this awesome reveal:

Now, if that doesn’t get you pumped for the future of gaming technology, then I don’t know what will. Microsoft’s “most powerful mini fridge” is an absolutely genius marketing scheme from Microsoft. Customers have joked all along that the Xbox Series X looks like a mini-fridge. Microsoft has leaned into the joke, and will now start making money from it.

The reveal for the Xbox Mini Fridge was a bit of a meme itself. On top of calling itself “the world’s most powerful mini-fridge,” the fridge is equipped with “Xbox velocity cooling architecture,” an obvious play on the Xbox Series X|S “velocity architecture.”

The reveal ends with the message “Yes, this is really happening,” cementing the fact that this whole thing is just one giant meme. Despite the overall ridiculousness, Microsoft is actually producing the Xbox Mini Fridge. You’ll be able to get yours sometime this holiday season.

