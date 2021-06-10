Microsoft is stepping up its cloud gaming with an Xbox TV app and xCloud streaming stick

Microsoft’s xCloud has made some big upgrades in recent months, launching its beta on iOS and PC in April. Now the company is looking to take the service to the next level, with the announcement of an Xbox app for TV as well as a streaming stick made specifically for xCloud.

According to a new report from Polygon, Liz Hamren, VP of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft, said in a briefing ahead of E3 2021 that the company is gearing up for the release of an Xbox app for TV. The company is working with popular TV manufacturers to develop an app that will give users the Xbox Game Pass experience right on their televisions.

Here’s what Hamren had to say about this new development:

“We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you’ll need to play is a controller. Beyond that, we’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience.”

In addition to adding an app for certain TVs, Microsoft has also announced a new streaming stick that will be completely dedicated to xCloud.

This will most likely work the same way Google Stadia works with the Chromecast Ultra. So, users with a fast enough internet connection can play xCloud on their TV with just a controller.

There hasn’t been any talk of when we could expect these new features, and chances are we won’t hear anymore during this year’s E3 event. Microsoft’s joint panel with Bethesda will likely showcase new games coming out soon, instead of hardware.

Still, this is exciting news. These additions will be a great way to draw new users to the Xbox Game Pass experience.

