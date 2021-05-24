Netflix might be the next company to get into game streaming

Netflix might still be the most popular streaming service in the US, but the last year hasn’t been kind in the face of increasing competition from rivals old and new. Maybe that’s why the streaming giant is casting its eyes over the video game streaming market, aiming for an expansion into the area.

That’s according to a new report from The Information, which says that Netflix is in the process of hiring an executive to spearhead the push into expanding its gaming content.

That report also says that Netflix has been in talks with “veteran game industry executives,” discussing increasing its funding for game-related efforts. Could we see an Apple Arcade-style subscription service from Netflix? The Information thinks so, as one of the potential paths Netflix could take.

Netflix has been toying with gaming for years now, from licensing its Stranger Things IP out for games, to the surreal, choose-your-own-adventure that was Bandersnatch (and its accompanying easter egg, Nohzdyve).

The market is ripe for expansion, with literally everyone playing games because of the pandemic, and subscribers to streaming services paying an average of $40 on streaming services monthly. Oh, the other part of the equation? Netflix says it’s finally going to be profitable in 2022, after finally no longer needing to borrow money to create content.

The important question here is what type of gaming content is Netflix going to create? Will it be quasi-promotional tie-ins to market existing Netflix shows, or will it be fully-featured games in their own right, to go toe-to-toe with the AAA game publishers? We’ll just have to wait and see.

