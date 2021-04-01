NBCUniversal is considering removing movies from HBO and Netflix in favor of Peacock

NBCUniversal is reportedly considering ending deals with HBO and Netflix in favor of bringing movies to the company’s own streaming platform, Peacock. The company is also thinking about how to handle new movie releases in the future, according to Bloomberg.

As of right now, NBCUniversal has a licensing deal with HBO to show all of the company’s movies on the HBO streaming platforms. Similarly, Illumination Studios, which is an affiliate company of NBCUniversal, has a deal with Netflix to stream its movies. Illumination Studios is the studio behind animated films like Despicable Me and Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax.

This decision will certainly show how committed NBCUniversal is to its streaming platform. Other media companies, like Disney, have made it a priority to have their movies on their own platform, which shows that those companies are committed to making their platforms the best that they can possibly be. On the other hand, licensing deals are very lucrative, and it has got to be difficult to give up that kind of money for something that may be an uncertainty.

NBCUniversal has yet to make a decision

Comcast, the company that owns NBCUniversal, has reportedly not made a decision in regards to where its movies will be in the future. Current licensing deals are up at the end of this year, and the company is open to new deals. NBCUniversal is in control of some major franchises, like Fast & Furious, and these kinds of movies will always be appealing to other streaming services.

This will be a very important decision for Comcast, one that may shape the future of its streaming platform, Peacock. With the pandemic and more and more movies coming straight to streaming services, the growing streaming service landscape is becoming more competitive than ever. It will be interesting to see if NBCUniversal goes all-in on its streaming service, or if the licensing deals are just too appealing to give up.

