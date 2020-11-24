Comcast is introducing a 1.2 terabyte data cap in over a dozen states in the US

If you are on one of Comcast’s Xfinity internet packages that do not include unlimited data, the company is introducing a new data cap in 14 states and the District of Columbia that will charge users for going over 1.2 terabytes per month.

Comcast notes that only 5% of its users ever exceed this amount (it’s me, I’m users). For those that do go over their allotted amount, they’ll be charged an additional $10 on their bill. This $10 will give them 50 extra gigabytes of data. There is a maximum in place for additional charges – $100.

Customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, parts of North Carolina, parts of Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia will be affected by this change.

If you want to switch to an unlimited data option for your current plan, the fee is $30, according to Comcast. It should also be noted that its unlimited data option is only available in select locations.

This change will go into effect in March 2021, with January and February being considered a grace period for users to get used to the new limits. After that, users will get “a one-time courtesy” per 12-month period, meaning you get one free credit for overages.

