Warner Bros. will be back in theaters in 2022, with HBO Max no longer getting new movies

When it was announced in December that HBO Max would get all new Warner Bros. movie releases on the platform the same day as their theatrical release, many people wondered how long that would last. Well, now we know.

In a report from Deadline, it was noted that Cineworld-owned Regal cinemas would be reopening starting on April 2 before more locations open on April 16. These dates coincided with some pretty big movie releases, specifically Godzilla Vs Kong and Mortal Kombat.

It was also revealed that starting in 2022, HBO Max would no longer get new movie releases on the same day as their theater release. It’s not all bad, however. Before all of these more recent changes, the deal was HBO Max would be able to get the movies 90 days after Regal exclusivity. In 2022, that will be cut in half, allowing HBO Max to start featuring movies 45 days after their theatrical release.

Other companies seem to be looking at this 45-day window as well, with Paramount Plus getting some new movies 45 days after their theatrical release.

