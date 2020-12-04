Warner Bros. is going to make all 2021 theatrical releases available on HBO Max

In a move that could change movie releases forever, Warner Bros. has announced that it will be releasing all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously. This is a huge move and shows how COVID-19 has affected the movie industry, as well as a sign of what consumers want from their movie experiences.

There are some caveats to this move. The movies will only be available on HBO Max for thirty days, after which they’ll leave the platform. It also means that locations that do not have access to HBO Max will have to go the movie theater route until HBO Max is available to them. Finally, WarnerMedia states that they will try this experiment for a year before making a decision for 2022 and onwards.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The list of movies is substantial and includes Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho, and Matrix 4.

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia notes, “After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months.”

What do you think? Would you use HBO Max to watch new movies? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: