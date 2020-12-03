HBO Max is going to be the only safe place to watch Wonder Woman 1984

Content in 4K resolution is finally coming to HBO Max, starting with the streaming debut of Wonder Woman 1984 which is scheduled to release on Christmas Day. It’ll also be getting HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, so if your TV and streaming box support it, you’re in for a treat.

It will also be available on the same day in select theaters, but with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, is it really the best idea to sit in a packed theater with other people?

Streaming the movie at the same time that it’s in theaters does come with some caveats. Warner Bros. has said it will only be available on HBO Max for one month, before going into a traditional windowing period, where it will go to digital retailers for a period of time, before finally rejoining the rest of HBO Max’s on-demand content. You won’t have to pay anything extra over the $14.99 HBO Max subscription fee, which is a welcome change from how Disney handled the Mulan launch, making it a $30 add-on.

With the coronavirus infection numbers spiking again, staying home and watching the movie from the safety of your living room is a wise choice here. Seriously, stay the heck home, it’s Christmas and it’s the time for family, not risking infection for watching a movie in a room with extremely sticky floors.

You’ll need streaming hardware that supports both 4K and HDR to enjoy all the new features in Wonder Woman 1984. Many devices and TVs already support this, and HBO Max mentions the Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube, Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV, and supported Android TV devices as all compatible.

HBO Max will be adding more 4K HDR content for both movies and shows in 2021, and increasing the number of supported devices.

