HBO Max finally makes its way to Amazon Fire TV devices

Amazon and HBO’s owner, WarnerMedia, have put aside their differences (for now) and have come to an agreement that finally brings HBO Max to Amazon Fire TV devices.

Amazon Fire TV users can expect to see the app added sometime around November 17 to their Fire TV device. This includes Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Fire tablets, and of course, Fire TV streaming sticks.

Previously, if Fire TV device users needed to access HBO, their only option was a version of HBO Go. HBO Max isn’t even an available option. With the addition of HBO Max, the channel will be added through Amazon’s Prime Video Channel option.

it is truly baffling that it has taken this long to get HBO Max on the Fire TV. to recap: if you were a paying HBO Go customer, you haven’t been able to watch HBO on a FireTV since August. https://t.co/qpP1nY5X6l — dan seifert (@dcseifert) November 16, 2020

If you subscribe to an HBO service via Amazon, expect to see the HBO app on your Fire TV device to switch over to HBO Max automatically. Users can sign in with their current HBO credentials. New customers can sign up for a new account right in the app as well.

“Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love,” Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, said in the press release. “Fire TV is a favorite among customers, and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

