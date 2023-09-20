The best new Amazon devices: Echo, Fire TV, and more

Amazon just announced not a handful of new devices but a wide range of no less than 14 devices across most of its brands. It wasn’t just devices, as new improvements to Alexa were announced and new assistive technologies.

The devices include new kid-focused versions of existing Echo speakers, all-new products from Blink, Ring, and Eero, and tons of AI-talk.

You’ll soon be able to have generative AI-powered conversations with Alexa, so that younger users can use the voice assistant easier. That’s important because while Alexa is still the best overall voice assistant in our opinion, the others are catching up.

Here’s what to know about all of the new devices.

New Echo devices

Source: Amazon

The all-new Echo Hub is a wall-mountable touchscreen that also doubles as a hub for all of your smart home devices that use Matter, Thread, or the other common protocols.

That means you can ditch the multiple hubs that you probably are using already.

It can show multiple camera feeds at once, control your security system, control lights, and other smart devices, and more.

The Hub will be available later this year for $179.99.

The Echo Show 8 gets a bunch of upgrades, including a centered webcam for better video calling. It also has better speakers, with new audio processing technology and room adaption tech.

It also has a smart home hub, to replace the other manufacturer hubs you might be using. And the home screen will adapt what it shows based on who is nearby.

Pre-orders are open now for $149.99, with devices shipping in October.

Alexa is getting a huge list of upgrades

More natural conversations : Alexa will be able to be more conversational, without having to say the wake words

: Alexa will be able to be more conversational, without having to say the wake words AI powered smart home control: Thanks to a new LLM, Alexa will be able to handle multiple smart home requests at once

Thanks to a new LLM, Alexa will be able to handle multiple smart home requests at once Eye Gaze on Alexa: This accessibilty feature will enable gaze control on tablets for pre-set Alexa actions

This accessibilty feature will enable gaze control on tablets for pre-set Alexa actions Call translation: Alexa audio and video calls are going to gain real-time translation

Alexa audio and video calls are going to gain real-time translation Alexa emergency assist: This gets help quick, by asking Alexa to simply call for help

This gets help quick, by asking Alexa to simply call for help Fire TV channels on Echo Show: Now the Echo Show can show over 420 live and ad-supported video channels

Now the Echo Show can show over 420 live and ad-supported video channels Better voice search on Fire TV: Generative AI means better voice search including searching by mood or if a show is paid or free

Generative AI means better voice search including searching by mood or if a show is paid or free Character.AI: Have voice conversations with over 25 different characters, from trip planners to historical figures like Socrates

Have voice conversations with over 25 different characters, from trip planners to historical figures like Socrates Splash: Use the Alexa skill for this AI music generator for original music, whenever you want

Use the Alexa skill for this AI music generator for original music, whenever you want TalkBack voice comments: Leave voice comments on your Echo devices to interact with iHeart radio stations

Leave voice comments on your Echo devices to interact with iHeart radio stations Explore with Alexa: A way to interact with Amazon Kids+ content, with Alexa-led conversations filled with facts and trivia

A way to interact with Amazon Kids+ content, with Alexa-led conversations filled with facts and trivia Marvel and Disney themes: Alexa is getting two new themes created for its Kids focused devices

Alexa is getting two new themes created for its Kids focused devices Morning routines: Create Alexa routines that include alarms, wakeup affirmations, weather, and more

Create Alexa routines that include alarms, wakeup affirmations, weather, and more Map view: See your home mapped out with all of your smart home devices in their right place, for the first time

See your home mapped out with all of your smart home devices in their right place, for the first time New routine triggers: Start routines based on sports game timing, or add multiple ways to start a Routine

Start routines based on sports game timing, or add multiple ways to start a Routine Email to Alexa: You can email Alexa event details, and get them added to your family calendar?

You can email Alexa event details, and get them added to your family calendar? Top connections: A new Echo Show widget will have list favorite contacts and the most used devices in the household

New devices for kids

Source: Amazon

The Echo Pop speaker gets a Kids version, with either Marvel’s Avengers or Disney Princess co-branding. The quirky smart speakers get themed alarm sounds and fun facts read by the characters.

They also come with six months of Amazon Kids+, the curated content service with many child-friendly things to keep your little ones entertained.

Later this year, Amazon will also be rolling out a new Alexa update powered by generative AI, which makes the voice assistant even easier to interact with. Perfect for little conversationalists.

Preorders are live now for $49.99, with devices shipping in October.

There are also two new Amazon Fire tablets for kids, the Fire HD 10 Kids and Pro. Both have 10.1-inch, 1080p displays, have 3GB of RAM, and 25% more performance than the previous models.

Each is tailored for a specific age group, while coming with a protective case, two-year worry-free guarantee, and faster performance.

The Fire HD 10 Kids is set up for 3- to 7-year olds, with a simplified user experience and all the quality you’d expect from the Kids range. There are also Disney-themed options for either Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess.

And the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is designed for the six to twelve age group, with a more adult user experience.

You also get a free year of Amazon Kids+, so you won’t have to worry about finding curated content for your little ones to consume. Both devices are available now to pre-order, with shipping in October.

New Fire TV devices

Source: Amazon

Amazon upgraded the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to Wi-Fi 6E for better, smoother connectivity and streaming.

It also gets Fire TV ambient, which was previously on the Fire TV Omni series, to show calendars, art, and more on the screen when not in use. The Fire TV Stick 4K ($49.99) also gets upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, and a 30% more powerful processor.

And the new Fire TV Soundbar comes to fix the most common issue with TVs–their lackluster sound system. With support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, the 24-inch soundbar will improve your experience substantially.

New Eero mesh routers

Source: Amazon

The Eero range is getting a new router with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The Max 7 comes with the fastest in wireless connectivity, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, while being backward-compatible with existing generations of Eero devices.

It’s available soon for $599.99 each, $1,149.99 for a two-pack, and $1,699.99 for a three-pack.

The rest

Amazon announced so many new devices today, but these are our favorites. New cameras from Blink and Ring also got announced, and we’ll have thoughts on those in due time.

The star of today’s show was Alexa, not the devices she runs on. With new generative AI smarts, the voice assistant will be much easier to talk to.

We look forward to bringing you reviews and other content on these devices as we get our hands on them.

