Apple recently held the “Wonderlust” event, unveiling the anticipated iPhone 15 series to the world. And this year’s event was pretty exciting.

While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models received modest upgrades with the USB-C port, 48MP primary camera, and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max received better upgrades.

But it’s not uncommon for Apple to favor the Pro models, and this year is also no different. However, the standout feature, the “tetraprism” zoom lens, is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Fortunately, the latest leak indicates the “tetraprism” zoom lens won’t be exclusive to the Pro Max variant next year. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both feature tetraprism telephoto cameras.

The “tetraprism” zoom lens for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max next year

Image: Apple

The leak comes directly from the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, stating the new 5x telephoto zoom camera featured on this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available to both iPhone 16 Pro models next year.

It also confirms a leak from earlier that said that the zoom lens could become a standard offering.

During Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, the company called the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s new camera, the “tetraprism” zoom lens. This new zoom lens is designed to replicate the results you would get from a 120mm lens of a full-frame camera.

Apple’s Misha Scepanovic has even described how it works,

120-millimeter lenses are typically long, so instead we created an innovative tetraprism design, built right into iPhone. The light rays are reflected four times through the glass structure, allowing the light to travel for longer in a much smaller design. This creates enough separation between the lens and the sensor to enable the longer focal length.

Most importantly, if next year’s standard iPhone 16 Pro gets this new feature, the handset will be that much closer to the Pro Max model.

That said, it’s possible Apple will find some other way to keep the Pro Max (or the Ultra, if it takes that name) one step ahead of the Pro model.

