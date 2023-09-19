Review Roundup: iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Plus – worth the hype?

Tech enthusiasts and iPhone lovers alike have been holding their breath in anticipation of Apple’s latest offerings, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

As the dust settles from the launch, it’s time to take a deep dive into what these devices bring to the table.

And since Apple doesn’t provide KnowTechie with early review units, we scoured the web for the most trusted voices in tech to bring you an unbiased, comprehensive review roundup of Apple’s latest flagship.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus The Apple iPhone 15 brings a new level of sophistication to smartphones. It features a 48-megapixel main camera for superior photography, a Dynamic Island cutout for a sleek design, and a 4nm Apple A16 chipset for enhanced performance. The device also boasts a larger battery for extended usage. Check Availability See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Design: A Fresh Take or More of the Same?

Apple is renowned for its sleek and minimalistic designs, but with the iPhone 15 series, they’ve taken a slightly different route.

CNN Underscored notes that while the new iPhones maintain the signature Apple aesthetic, they come with a few noticeable changes.

Matte Finish : The new “color-infused” glass back sports a matte texture, reducing fingerprint smudges and enhancing grip.

: The new “color-infused” glass back sports a matte texture, reducing fingerprint smudges and enhancing grip. Color Choices : Available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, the color options are more subdued due to the matte finish.

: Available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, the color options are more subdued due to the matte finish. USB-C Port: The most significant design change is the transition from the proprietary Lightning port to the more universal USB-C port.

While these changes may seem minor, they do impact the overall user experience. However, the switch to more subdued colors could be a hit or miss depending on personal preferences.

Image: KnowTechie

Performance: A Giant Leap or Baby Steps?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip. While this chip isn’t Apple’s latest offering, Tom’s Guide points out that it still delivers impressive speed and efficiency.

However, there are areas where the iPhone 15 series seems to be playing catch-up rather than leading the pack.

Display : The Super Retina XDR display is brighter and more vibrant than its predecessors, but it operates at a 60Hz refresh rate, lagging behind competitors like Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 that offer smoother 90Hz or 120Hz displays.

: The Super Retina XDR display is brighter and more vibrant than its predecessors, but it operates at a 60Hz refresh rate, lagging behind competitors like Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 that offer smoother 90Hz or 120Hz displays. Processor: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 series offers impressive performance, but it’s not the latest chip you can get on an iPhone.

Camera: A Significant Upgrade or Just Hype?

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 series is the upgraded camera system. The new 48-megapixel main camera is a significant leap from the 12-megapixel cameras of previous models.

Resolution : The new 48-megapixel main camera allows for higher resolution photos, sharper zoom, and more detailed images.

: The new 48-megapixel main camera allows for higher resolution photos, sharper zoom, and more detailed images. Portrait Mode: The camera now captures depth data automatically when shooting a person, cat, or dog, allowing users to apply the portrait effect after taking the picture.

However, as The Verge notes, while the camera upgrades are noticeable compared to the iPhone 14, it’s not a big enough leap to justify upgrading just yet.

Image: Apple

Battery Life: A Powerhouse or Just Average?

The iPhone 15 series boasts impressive battery life, with Apple claiming up to 20 hours of video playback for the standard iPhone 15 and 26 hours for the iPhone 15 Plus.

However, some reviews have noted that the battery seems to drain faster compared to previous models. Also, the switch to USB-C has not brought any significant improvements to the charging speed.

The Verdict: Worth the Hype or Overrated?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus offer a host of new features and improvements, making them a worthy upgrade for those using older iPhone models.

However, for those already using an iPhone 14 or newer, the changes may not be significant enough to justify the upgrade.

Pros : The shift to a USB-C port, the improved camera system, and the addition of the Dynamic Island are all welcome changes.

: The shift to a USB-C port, the improved camera system, and the addition of the Dynamic Island are all welcome changes. Cons: The lack of an always-on display and a higher refresh rate, features that are standard in many of its competitors, are notable drawbacks.

In conclusion, the iPhone 15 series offers a blend of familiar design elements and fresh features. While it may not be groundbreaking, it certainly brings enough to the table to keep iPhone, tech, mobile, and smartphone enthusiasts intrigued.

The ultimate decision on whether to upgrade or not will largely depend on personal preferences and needs.

But one thing is for sure – the iPhone 15 series has once again stirred the tech world and set the stage for the next wave of smartphone innovations.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Plus: Quick Specs Comparison

Feature iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED CPU A16 Bionic A16 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide Connector USB-C (USB 2.0) USB-C (USB 2.0) Battery Life (claimed) Up to 20 hours of video playback Up to 26 hours of video playback

In the end, the true value of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus lies in the eyes of the beholder. As always, the perfect phone for you depends on your individual needs, preferences, and budget.

The iPhone 15 series may not be a revolutionary leap forward, but it does offer a solid, dependable, and feature-rich smartphone experience that many users will appreciate.

