The much-anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are finally here. You can now snag one for yourself ahead of its official release date on September 22.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until then. Because, let’s face it: the longer you wait, the longer you have to wait to get a device in your hands. It’s not like there are millions of these things at your local Apple Store.

So, we’re here to guide you through the best iPhone 15 preorder deals available right now, including some killer trade-in offers from carriers like Verizon and AT&T that could save you up to a whopping $830.

A Quick Look at the iPhone 15

Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s iPhone 15 is a significant leap from its predecessors. It boasts a 48MP camera upgrade, Dynamic Island (previously exclusive to the Pro lineup), and USB-C with USB 2.0 speeds for charging and data transfer (yes, MagSafe wireless charging is still there).

It’s sleeker with a brighter screen, includes Roadside Assistant via satellite, and flaunts an improved ultra-wideband chip for more accurate Find My features. And that’s not all; there’s a slew of other minor improvements.

Verizon is offering some of the best iPhone 15 trade-in promos. Whether you’re a new customer or looking to upgrade, you can bag up to $1,000 off depending on your chosen plan and the phone you’re trading in.

Even if you have an oldie like the iPhone 5, Verizon’s got you covered.

Verizon’s Trade-In Promos

Get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 when adding an Unlimited Ultimate line and trading in any iPhone model.

Trade-in credit is applied as a monthly bill credit over 36 months.

Trade in your old smartwatch and add an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $6 or $14 per month, respectively.

Save 25% on a MagSafe charger and 20% on select cases and screen protectors.

Verizon’s Financing Options

iPhone 15 starts at $829, or $23.05/month for 36 months.

iPhone 15 Plus starts at $929, or $25.83/month for 36 months.

Note: If you cancel service before the 36-month financing period expires, you’ll lose the remaining credits and the device’s remaining balance will be due in full.

Image: Apple

AT&T’s trade-in promotion is quite similar to Verizon’s. New and existing customers can snag up to $830 off the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with qualified trade-ins.

AT&T’s Financing Options

iPhone 15 is available for $829, or $23.05/month for 36 months.

iPhone 15 Plus starts at $929, or $25.83/month for 36 months.

Note: If you cancel your service before the 36-month financing period, you’ll lose any remaining credit and will need to pay the remaining balance due in full.

T-Mobile offers up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 model on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan when trading in an eligible device. They also have a special offer of $700 off your second iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus when adding a line.

Other Trade-In Deals

Both Apple and Best Buy allow you to trade devices in for credit that you can use toward an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. It’s worth seeing how much you can get for your previous phone if you’d rather buy the iPhone 15 outright.

Estimated Trade-In Values

iPhone Models Estimated Trade-In Values iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $650 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $570 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $470 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160

Best Buy: The Best iPhone 15 Deals

If you prefer to buy the iPhone 15 outright, outletsl like Target are a good choice. For example, Target Red members can get the device for $50 off.

iPhone 15 Release Date and Price

Image: KnowTechie

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in stores starting September 22. Apple offers them in black, blue, pink, yellow, and green.

Apple Store pricing starts at $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, both in 128GB.

You’ll pay about $30 more than MSRP when purchasing the iPhone 15 from carriers, but with their higher trade-in values, that may be the better deal in the long run.

