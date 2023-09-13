Connect with us

Deals

Samsung’s deal of the day features a Galaxy S23+ for $300 off

On top of that sweet discount, you can get up to $215 trade-in credit.
Samsung galaxy s23, s23 plus, and s23 plus ultra on a purple background or possibly a galaxy s24

We have a deal so hot it might just burn a hole in your pocket. But worry not because this one’s worth every penny. I’m talking about Samsung’s latest show-stopper, the Galaxy S23+.

And guess what? It’s a whopping $300 off for a limited time during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. That’s right, folks, you can snag this beauty for just $699, down from its usual $999.

That’s not all. On top of that sweet discount, you can get up to $215 trade-in credit. So, if you have something worthwhile to trade in, you’re talking savings of over $700!

Samsung galaxy s23+ (256gb)
Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB)
4.5
$699 $999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a high-resolution display, efficient processor, advanced camera features, durable battery life, and secure biometric authentication methods, making it a practical choice for smartphone users seeking performance and reliability.

Check Availability - Samsung Check Availability - Best Buy

Now, let’s talk turkey. What makes the Galaxy S23+ worth your hard-earned cash?

First off, feast your eyes on the 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It’s like having an IMAX theater in your pocket. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows or scrolling through your feed, this screen is a visual treat.

Https%3a%2f%2fb043ddffa250a402811d5cd649256fa6. Cdn. Bubble. Io%2ff1673536531155x740398687154294300%2fsoftr logo colour dark

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now.

Try it for FREE
Https%3a%2f%2fb043ddffa250a402811d5cd649256fa6. Cdn. Bubble. Io%2ff1692074120899x175851255928178180%2fjwydba%2520cover%2520 %2520gumroad%2520600%2520thumb

"Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors

Get Your Copy Now
Image

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.

Sign up - It's FREE

And let’s not forget about the camera. This bad boy sports a 50MP main camera with 10MP and 12MP auxiliary lenses. Selfie lovers, rejoice! The 12MP front-facing camera is your new best friend, capturing high-quality selfies and 4K/60fps video recordings.

D1 d2 kv configurator

Plus, there’s an Expert RAW photo shooting mode for those who like to get fancy with their photography.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23+ is packing a 3,900mAh battery, providing all-day battery life with 25W fast charging support. And get this: it even has reverse wireless charging. That’s right, your phone can charge other devices. Talk about a party trick!

Still not convinced? The S23+ gives you more onboard storage capacity than the base S23 model, and a bigger display for improved content consumption and multitasking.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Galaxy S23+ today and start living your best tech life. Remember, good things come to those who don’t wait.

Samsung galaxy s23+ (256gb) Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB)
4.5
$699 $999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a high-resolution display, efficient processor, advanced camera features, durable battery life, and secure biometric authentication methods, making it a practical choice for smartphone users seeking performance and reliability.

What We Like:
  • Significant Savings: This deal offers a substantial $300 discount on the Galaxy S23+, making it a great time to upgrade.
  • Enhanced Photography: With a 50MP main camera and Expert RAW photo shooting mode, the S23+ caters to both casual and serious photographers.
  • All-Day Battery: The 3,900mAh battery ensures you won't be left scrambling for a charger midday.
Check Availability - Samsung Check Availability - Best Buy

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for KnowTechie Deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Hot offer: Bose Soundbar for 22% off (rarely discounted)
  3. Save up to $60 on select Samsung headphones at Best Buy
  4. 20% off: GoTrax - Xr PRO Commuting Electric Scooter w/19mi Max Operating Range & 15.5 Max Speed

More in Deals