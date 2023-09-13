Deals
Samsung’s deal of the day features a Galaxy S23+ for $300 off
On top of that sweet discount, you can get up to $215 trade-in credit.
We have a deal so hot it might just burn a hole in your pocket. But worry not because this one’s worth every penny. I’m talking about Samsung’s latest show-stopper, the Galaxy S23+.
And guess what? It’s a whopping $300 off for a limited time during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. That’s right, folks, you can snag this beauty for just $699, down from its usual $999.
That’s not all. On top of that sweet discount, you can get up to $215 trade-in credit. So, if you have something worthwhile to trade in, you’re talking savings of over $700!
Now, let’s talk turkey. What makes the Galaxy S23+ worth your hard-earned cash?
First off, feast your eyes on the 6.6-inch AMOLED display. It’s like having an IMAX theater in your pocket. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows or scrolling through your feed, this screen is a visual treat.
And let’s not forget about the camera. This bad boy sports a 50MP main camera with 10MP and 12MP auxiliary lenses. Selfie lovers, rejoice! The 12MP front-facing camera is your new best friend, capturing high-quality selfies and 4K/60fps video recordings.
Plus, there’s an Expert RAW photo shooting mode for those who like to get fancy with their photography.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S23+ is packing a 3,900mAh battery, providing all-day battery life with 25W fast charging support. And get this: it even has reverse wireless charging. That’s right, your phone can charge other devices. Talk about a party trick!
Still not convinced? The S23+ gives you more onboard storage capacity than the base S23 model, and a bigger display for improved content consumption and multitasking.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Galaxy S23+ today and start living your best tech life. Remember, good things come to those who don’t wait.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a high-resolution display, efficient processor, advanced camera features, durable battery life, and secure biometric authentication methods, making it a practical choice for smartphone users seeking performance and reliability.
- Significant Savings: This deal offers a substantial $300 discount on the Galaxy S23+, making it a great time to upgrade.
- Enhanced Photography: With a 50MP main camera and Expert RAW photo shooting mode, the S23+ caters to both casual and serious photographers.
- All-Day Battery: The 3,900mAh battery ensures you won't be left scrambling for a charger midday.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.