Get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for just $13

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you don’t have one at all, you can grab a 3 month Gold membership for $13.50 with promo code USXLG, courtesy of Eneba. A three-month membership typically costs $25.

Xbox Live Gold gives you access to online multiplayer. Quickly find people you want to play with or just start a party and invite your friends. Get 2 free games per month, as well as member discounts on select game add-ons and consumables.

We typically see deals on these for the 12-month subscriptions, so a deal like this on the three-month option is extremely rare, so don’t hesitate to jump on this. This is particularly great for folks who don’t want to commit to a full year of Xbox Live Gold. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.