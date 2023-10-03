Deals
Save $600 on Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava m6 Robot Mop
And remember, this is an online-only exclusive. So, put on your comfy pants, grab that credit card, and click your way to cleaner floors. You can thank me later.
Alright, folks, buckle up because I’ve got a deal for you that’s going to make your floors so clean you could eat off them. Literally, but please, don’t actually do that.
We’re talking about the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava m6 Robot Mop combo. The Roomba S9+, the star of iRobot’s lineup, is the Batman of robot vacuums – it’s got the gadgets, the power, and the sleek, dark look.
Now, here’s the kicker. This dynamic duo, usually priced at $1,499.98, is now available for a jaw-dropping $899.98. That’s right, you save a whopping $600.
With its unique D-shaped design, it can reach those pesky corners and edges that most vacuums only dream of. Plus, it’s not just a pretty face.
This bad boy has the brains to match, with advanced navigation and suction technology that makes it the Einstein of its class. Got carpets? No problem.
The S9+ ramps up its suction power on carpets like a champ. And for those of you with furry friends, this vacuum is a godsend, trapping 99% of pet allergens.
Now, let’s talk about the Braava m6 Robot Mop. This isn’t your grandma’s mop. This high-tech floor cleaner is the newest and most advanced mop from iRobot, designed to give your floors the spa treatment they deserve.
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks
It works hand in hand with the Roomba S9+ for a one-two punch that leaves your floors spotless.
Guess what? Brace yourself for this mind-blowing offer! This unbeatable pair, typically valued at $1,499.98, can now be yours for an astonishingly low price of $899.98. Yes, a jaw-dropping savings of $600
So, what are you waiting for? This deal is hotter than a laptop running too many Chrome tabs. Get your Roomba S9+ and Braava m6 combo today and give your floors the love they deserve.
Remember, this is a limited-time offer. Don’t let this deal sweep past you.
Recent Deals:
- Save $600 on Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava m6 Robot Mop
- Jabra: Get a free wireless charger and 30% off on select purchase
- Pamper your ears with a 25% Master & Dynamic MW08 discount
- Save $500 on this Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.