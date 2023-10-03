Save $600 on Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava m6 Robot Mop

Alright, folks, buckle up because I’ve got a deal for you that’s going to make your floors so clean you could eat off them. Literally, but please, don’t actually do that.

We’re talking about the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava m6 Robot Mop combo. The Roomba S9+, the star of iRobot’s lineup, is the Batman of robot vacuums – it’s got the gadgets, the power, and the sleek, dark look.

Now, here’s the kicker. This dynamic duo, usually priced at $1,499.98, is now available for a jaw-dropping $899.98. That’s right, you save a whopping $600.

With its unique D-shaped design, it can reach those pesky corners and edges that most vacuums only dream of. Plus, it’s not just a pretty face.

This bad boy has the brains to match, with advanced navigation and suction technology that makes it the Einstein of its class. Got carpets? No problem.

The S9+ ramps up its suction power on carpets like a champ. And for those of you with furry friends, this vacuum is a godsend, trapping 99% of pet allergens.

Now, let’s talk about the Braava m6 Robot Mop. This isn’t your grandma’s mop. This high-tech floor cleaner is the newest and most advanced mop from iRobot, designed to give your floors the spa treatment they deserve.

It works hand in hand with the Roomba S9+ for a one-two punch that leaves your floors spotless.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is hotter than a laptop running too many Chrome tabs. Get your Roomba S9+ and Braava m6 combo today and give your floors the love they deserve.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer. Don’t let this deal sweep past you.

Roomba S9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Braava jet M6 Robot Mop 4.5 The Roomba S9+ and Braava jet M6 bundle offers a comprehensive cleaning solution. The S9+ excels in navigation and suction, while the M6 provides advanced mopping. Together, they automate your floor cleaning with precision and convenience. What We Like: Significant Savings: With a discount of $600, this is a rare opportunity to acquire two top-tier cleaning robots at an exceptional price.

Comprehensive Cleaning: The combo of the Roomba S9+ vacuum and Braava m6 mop covers all your floor cleaning needs - from dust and debris to mopping.

Advanced Features: Both devices boast high-end features like advanced navigation, automatic dirt disposal (S9+), and smart mapping, setting them apart from basic models.

Convenience: These robots work in tandem to vacuum and mop your floors without manual intervention, freeing up your time for other activities. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

