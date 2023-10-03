Get 6 months of GeForce NOW Ultimate + $200 in AT&T rewards

Hold onto your gaming chairs, deal hunters. We’ve got a whopper of an offer that’s bound to make your thumbs twitch with anticipation.

AT&T is rolling out the red carpet for gamers with a deal that’s as hot as a graphics card running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings.

Here’s the scoop: Sign up for AT&T’s Fiber internet service and get yourself a 6-month subscription to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership.

Get 6 Months of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership and Choose up to $200 in Rewards AT&T's limited-time offer bundles a 6-month subscription to NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership with their Fiber internet service, adding up to $200 in reward cards with the promo code EXTRA50. What We Like: This offer combines high-speed Fiber internet service with a premium cloud gaming subscription, catering to the needs of avid gamers.

The NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership allows access to top-tier RTX cloud gaming rigs, offering a high-resolution, low-latency gaming experience.

The inclusion of up to $200 in reward cards adds significant value to the package.

AT&T's Fiber service is known for its fast speeds and low latency, enhancing the gaming experience, especially for cloud-based games.

Yup, you’ll be streaming games from the cloud faster than you can say “lag-free gameplay”!

But let’s take a moment to appreciate the real MVP here: AT&T’s Fiber internet service. With fast speeds and low latency, it’s the secret sauce that makes your gaming experience smoother than a well-executed speedrun.

Whether you’re fragging enemies in a first-person shooter or exploring vast open worlds, every pixel will be delivered to your screen with lightning-fast precision.

Image: Nvidia

Now, onto the cherry on top: the NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership. They’re not just throwing in any old gaming subscription. This is the Ultimate Membership we’re talking about here.

You’ll have access to the highest-performance RTX gaming rigs in the cloud.

We’re talking GeForce RTX 4080-class power, folks. This means high-resolution, ultra-low latency, and a competitive gaming experience that’ll have you smashing leaderboards in no time.

Image: Nvidia

Imagine being able to play your favorite games on max settings without worrying about your hardware. No more compromises on graphics quality or frame rates.

And the best part? You can play these games on almost any device, thanks to GeForce NOW’s cloud streaming technology.

And as if that wasn’t enough, AT&T is also throwing in up to $200 in reward cards when you enter the promo code EXTRA50. It’s like they’re paying you to game!

The Fiber service starts at a modest $55 per month after discounts. But remember folks, this is a limited-time offer.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your game on and head over to AT&T’s gaming page to snag this deal before it’s game over!

