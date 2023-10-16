Nvidia GeForce Now will cost more come November, but not in the US

Google killed its cloud gaming platform, Stadia, earlier this year. Now, only a handful of big cloud gaming platforms remain; among them, Nvidia GeForce Now is perhaps the best cloud gaming service in the world.

While Nvidia is not taking the drastic decision to end its services, the company has announced price increases will soon come to the platform in some regions.

New pricing for Nvidia GeForce Now subscriptions

According to Nvidia, certain European regions and Canada are getting a price bump of less than 25% starting in November, which isn’t an absurd increment but still a significant increase. The US will likely be unaffected by this price hike.

Nvidia has cited “increased operational costs” in the affected areas as the reason for the hike.

Source: Nvidia

So, if you live in Canada and use Nvidia GeForce Now, one month’s “Priority” membership will cost $13.99 from November, which used to cost $9.99. Meanwhile, a six-month membership will now cost $69.99 instead of $49.99.

The “Ultimate” tier wasn’t spared either. The one-month plan jumps to $25.99 from $19.99 and the six-month plan to $139.99 from $99.99.

The price hike won’t affect the “Founders for Life” members, and at least, for now, US and UK markets are safe. The price change will only happen to the users paying with CAD, GBP, EUR, SEK, NOK, DKK, CZK, or PLN starting 1st November.

However, customers can still purchase a six-month plan before that to lock in the older price, keeping you safe from the increased prices until the next billing cycle.

Cloudy Games has also pointed out that the gift cards will return their current values during this time.

In addition, early this week, Nvidia announced that new games are being added to GeForce from Xbox Game Pass and other platforms. The list includes games like Forza Motorsports, Saltsea Chronicles, and more.

