A bug was recently introduced in a Discord update that slows down the memory of Nvidia graphics card when the app runs in the background.

This bug initially came to light thanks to users on Reddit and the Linus Tech Tips forums. Users noticed that opening Discord would immediately reduce the memory speeds of their Nvidia graphics cards by 200MHz.

It doesn’t look like this issue is affecting all Nvidia cards. The issue originated from a Discord update that enhanced streaming with 40 series graphics cards.

However, it looks like the same update caused the memory bug in 30 series cards. Interestingly, it doesn’t look like the update hurt the newer 40 series cards.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

An Nvidia representative responded shortly after the original Reddit post on the Discord bug earlier this week.

Yesterday, the same representative confirmed that the company is working on an update to fix the problem that will come soon.

However, there is a workaround that you can do if you want to fix the issue now. It’s a little complicated, but Nvidia shared step-by-step instructions for how to fix the issue on a customer support page.

Fortunately, this looks like something that Nvidia will be able to fix pretty quickly, especially since most PC gamers use Discord to talk with friends.

But if you’re feeling pretty tech-savvy, head to the Nvidia support article and fix the problem yourself.

