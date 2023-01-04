New Nvidia AI tech unblurs grainy YouTube videos

As part of Nvidia’s CES 2023 presentation, the company unveiled RTX Video Super Resolution. This new AI tech will upscale videos to 4K in both Chrome and Edge browsers.

Nvidia says its new tech will release in February and work with any videos played in these browsers. That means YouTube, Vimeo, Netflix, and more can utilize the feature.

According to PC Gamer, 4K upscaling will work with videos with a current resolution between 360p and 1440p.

But before you get your hopes up, you will need a newer Nvidia graphics card to make it work. The company notes that RTX Video Super Resolution will only work with 30 and 40 series GPUs.

Check out RTX Video Super Resolution in action

As you can see, the AI does a great job of improving the video. Everything looks higher definition, and even small details in the distance are upscaled.

Before this announcement, Nvidia did offer some of its upscaling technology, but users needed a Shield TV streaming device to make it work.

Now, those limitations have been broadened to work with Chrome and Edge. Again, keep a look out for the feature in February of this year.

