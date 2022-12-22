Gadgets
Meta boosts Quest 2 performance with GPU update
Get smoother picture and screen resolution thanks to this update.
Meta’s latest Quest 2 update boosts its GPU performance to give customers more power out of their VR headsets.
Meta revealed the GPU boost in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The update increases the Quest 2’s GPU frequency to 525 MHz, up from 490 MHz.
“We’re excited to announce that you now have more GPU compute power to work with on Meta Quest 2 devices—7% more, to be exact,” the company wrote in its blog post.
That increase represents a 7 percent boost in speed from the device’s GPU.
But what does this mean for your Quest 2 experience?
“This means your apps’ visuals will look even better—without sacrificing resolution quality,” Meta notes in its blog post.
Essentially, the 7 percent boost should lead to an overall improvement in picture quality and performance in apps.
The Quest 2 can now “leverage higher pixel density without substantially reducing resolution in order to hit the target frame rate.”
This is the update the Quest 2 desperately needed
The update gives you better picture quality from your Quest 2 without sacrificing the frame rate. So it offers a clearer picture while maintaining smooth transitions.
Meta says that all developers can now utilize this app performance boost. There’s no coding or integration necessary to take advantage of it.
Users need to doff/don (take off and put back on) or sleep cycle their Quest 2 headset by tapping the power button twice to unlock the updated performance boost.
However, a later update won’t require extra steps to increase GPU speeds. Meta says that an update is coming soon.
This is a nice boost for Quest 2 owners to get a little extra out of their headset near the end of its lifespan.
The next generation of Quest headsets is likely coming next year, and we expect to see a significant performance boost in that model. Until then, there’s always the Quest Pro.
The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets yet, with impressive power and a comfortable design. Not to mention, it’s portable too.
Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Where do I find the serial number of my Oculus Quest 2?
- Can I use my Oculus Quest 2 with my Xbox?
- Does the Oculus Quest 2 have expandable storage?
- What’s the Oculus Quest 2’s battery life?
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.