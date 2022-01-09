The Oculus Quest 2 is Meta’s premier virtual reality headset. The versatile headset is capable of much more than gaming, and Mark Zuckerberg likely has bold plans for the headset involving the metaverse.

With the Oculus Quest 2, you can do all kinds of activities. You can watch movies, browse the web, try out some of the latest VR games, or even get in an intense workout.

But can Meta’s VR headset do all of that by itself, or do you need to have a PC to hook the headset up to for these activities?

Does the Oculus Quest 2 require a PC?

Short answer: No

The Oculus Quest 2 does not need to be hooked up to a PC or anything else to experience what the headset has to offer. It is a completely standalone device, making it a great consumer product that just about anyone can enjoy.

But that doesn’t mean that you can’t use the headset with your PC to unlock even more entertainment. The Oculus Quest 2 can be connected to your PC either wirelessly via Air Link or through a hardwire using the Oculus Link cable.

Image: Oculus

Connecting your Oculus Quest 2 headset to your PC will let you use the headset to experience some VR games that aren’t available as a standalone Oculus product. But again, this is just an extra benefit that you get with the Oculus Quest 2. You can still get dozens of games and apps on the headset without any extra hardware at all.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.