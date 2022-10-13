How much does the Meta Quest Pro cost?

Meta finally unveiled its newest virtual reality (VR) headset, the Quest Pro. It’s aimed at professional users, with Meta wanting you to do your workday inside VR.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus chipset, it’s a premium device for getting work done. The biggest drawback so far looks to be the battery life, which is under two hours.

Both the headset and both controllers are studded with cameras. The outside-facing ones track positioning and enable a full-color passthrough of your surroundings onto the screens inside the headset.

Other cameras inside the headset track facial expressions and where your eyes are looking at.

That’s a lot of expensive technology from Meta, so how much does the Quest Pro cost?

What’s the MSRP of the Meta Quest Pro?

Short answer: $1,499

The Meta Quest Pro is a premium VR headset with a premium price tag. It has internals that rivals any flagship smartphone and is now Meta’s flagship device.

The controllers, should you need to replace them, are also expensive. A pair costs $300, and you can’t buy them as individual controllers currently.

Image: Meta

The Meta Quest Pro release date is October 25, and it’ll cost you $1,499. You’ll be able to preorder one from the Meta Store.

If you live in the U.S., you’ll also be able to get one from Amazon or Best Buy. The U.K. will have retail sales at Amazon, Argos, and Currys.

Canadians who want one will have to head to Best Buy or Amazon. France’s list of retailers is Amazon, Boulanger, and Fnac.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.