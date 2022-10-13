When does the Meta Quest Pro release?

After months of teasing and leaks, Meta finally officially revealed the Meta Quest Pro headset. The premium VR machine is an absolute behemoth at a price point of $1,499, and we now know when the Meta Quest Pro officially releases.

Meta’s premium VR headset comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus chip, giving it a 50 percent power boost over the Snapdragon XR2 in the Quest 2.

Paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Meta Quest Pro is geared up to be an impressive entry to the premium VR headset market. So when does Quest Pro come out?

Short answer: October 25

The Meta Quest Pro was revealed at the annual Meta Connect conference in early October. Alongside the price tag of $1,499, we got the official release date for the VR headset: October 25.

Image: Meta

The new headset comes with newly designed controllers, a charging dock, cables, and a power adapter. This time around, Meta opted for an internal battery instead of relying on AA batteries for the controllers.

Can you preorder the Meta Quest Pro?

Short answer: Yes

The Meta Quest Pro is available for preorder starting today. You can head over to the Meta Store and place your order for delivery starting on October 25.

Image: Meta

Preorders are also available through a couple of other retailers. Best Buy is taking preorders for the Quest Pro, as well as Amazon.

So if you don’t want to go directly through the Meta Store, you have a couple of other options.

Meta’s stepping up its focus on VR

Image: Meta

Mark Zuckerberg and the team at Meta have been shifting their focus toward virtual and augmented reality over the last few years. And it all started with the acquisition of Oculus, which made Quest headsets.

Now, Meta is taking a significant step forward with a much more powerful entry into VR hardware in the Meta Quest Pro. And that premium hardware is available to consumers just a couple of weeks after Meta revealed it.

But of course, that upgrade comes with an upgraded price tag. You’ll have to fork over $1,499 to experience Meta’s new VR headset.

