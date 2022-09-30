The Meta Quest 3 leak shows pro features on a consumer device

New leaked sketches of the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality (VR) headset point to the company keeping its consumer VR crown. If the new sketches are accurate, the Quest 3 is bringing pro-level features to its consumer device.

This is allegedly the headset codenamed “Stinson,” which earlier leaks said would get a 2023 release. That means Stinson = Meta Quest 3.

Earlier leaks said that it would use uOLED screens, two of them if the new leaked sketches are accurate. That’s better than the single LCD panel that the current Quest 2 uses.

Other details show that mixed reality will feature prominently on the headset. It has two black-and-white cameras, two RGB cameras, and a depth sensor. Those will work for a full-color passthrough of your surroundings.

Meet the Meta Quest 3

The headset might have a new design, but the drawings show the same (terrible) soft straps used on the Quest 2. You’ll want to buy third-party straps, because they’re simply more comfortable.

The Quest 3 won’t feature eye tracking or the emotion-sensing cameras in the Pro headset. They’re currently too expensive for consumer devices.

These are all still CAD sketches of what looks to be a mostly-completed headset, so keep that in mind. Meta could change all of these features before launch, but that’s unlikely.

We’ll have to wait to find out, as the next hardware launch from Meta is the business-focused Meta Pro Quest.

We’re pretty sure that’s the name, as an engineering sample was left in a hotel room with associated marketing materials.

Meta is holding its annual AR/VR conference in a couple of weeks, with the keynote on October 11. That’s when CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised a new VR headset would be announced. Will we get more than one?

