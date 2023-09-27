Virtual Reality
Meta announces new $499 Quest 3 VR headset – preorders open now
Meta has just announced the latest addition to their VR lineup, the Meta Quest 3 VR headset. This device promises to redefine the boundaries of virtual reality with its groundbreaking features and competitive pricing.
Meta says the new Quest 3 is the world’s first mass-market mixed-reality headset. It offers a spectrum of immersive experiences, from playing a virtual piano on your coffee table to opening a portal to another dimension right in your living room.
This breakthrough is made possible by the high-fidelity, full-color Passthrough feature that keeps your physical surroundings in sight with over ten times more pixels compared to Meta Quest 2.
Performance and Comfort in One Package
The Quest 3 is not just about visual immersion. It also offers double the graphic processing power of its predecessor, thanks to the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.
This ensures lightning-fast load times and incredibly crisp details in immersive games. As PCMag reports, the XR2 Gen 2 chip provides 2.5x better GPU performance, offering superior clarity, colors, and textures at higher frame rates.
Meta also prioritizes comfort with the Quest 3’s redesigned, thinner profile and a more balanced weight distribution. Whether you’re wearing glasses or adjusting for your face shape, the soft adjustable strap design ensures maximum comfort.
Features Galore
The Quest 3 boasts over 100 new and upgraded titles coming through the end of 2023, half of which are brand-new apps.
The device is backward-compatible with Meta Quest 2, providing access to a library of over 500 immersive games and experiences from day one.
In addition, Quest 3 can automatically map your space and understand important elements like walls, furniture, and objects, so they can interact with the virtual world.
This opens up a lot of new possibilities for fun experiences that let you stay connected to the world around you.
A Competitive Edge in the VR Market
|Specification
|Detail
|Product
|Meta Quest 3
|Type
|Mixed Reality Headset
|Price
|$499.99 for 128GB, $649.99 for 512GB
|Release Date
|October 10
|Key Features
|– Breakthrough mixed reality experiences
– 30% leap in visual resolution compared to Quest 2
– 40% louder audio range than Quest 2
– Thinner profile with balanced weight distribution
|Performance
|Double the graphic processing power of Quest 2, powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform
|Display and Optics
|4K+ Infinite Display, nearly 30% leap in resolution compared to Quest 2, 25 pixels per degree and 1,218 pixels per inch
|Comfort and Customization
|Redesigned, thinner profile, more customizable fit, soft adjustable strap design
|Sound
|Enhanced sound clarity and bass performance, 40% louder audio range than Quest 2
Despite being more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $499, the Quest 3 offers features that are expected to be key in Apple’s competing Vision Pro headset.
CNBC notes that the defining feature of the new Quest 3 is its “passthrough” ability, which allows users to quickly see the world outside the headset, making it less isolating and more comfortable for prolonged use.
How to preorder the Meta Quest VR headset
With preorders open and shipping beginning on October 10, the Meta Quest 3 VR headset is poised to make a significant impact on the VR market.
Its mix of high performance, comfort, and innovative mixed reality features sets a new standard for what consumers can expect from VR technology.
To add to the value, all versions come with a free game, Asguard’s Wrath 2, and the 512GB storage version comes with six months of Quest Plus, the headset’s Game Pass-like game subscription.
For now, you can preorder directly from Meta or online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo.
