Tinder introduces new exclusive $499/month membership

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “I have too much money and not enough potential dates seeing my profile on Tinder,” boy, do I have news for you.

Tinder, in its infinite wisdom, has rolled out a new high-end membership dubbed “Tinder Select.” And by high-end, I mean it costs a whopping $499 per month.

That’s right, for the price of a small car payment, you can join the ranks of the Tinder elite.

What does this get you, you ask? Well, for starters, it includes perks like increased visibility and the ability to message others without matching.

But before you get too excited, know that you can only do this twice a week, and no, you can’t send a Super Like at the same time. Talk about restrictions, huh?

The real selling point, according to Tinder, is the exclusivity. Apparently, less than 1% of users will be allowed to access this premium product. So, if you’ve ever wanted to feel like a VIP while swiping right, here’s your chance.

You’ll also be shown to Tinder’s “most sought after profiles,” whatever that means

The company hasn’t detailed how this technology works or how it rates these so-called “exceptional connections,” but one might imagine they include other Select members or those other users liked the most.

To apply for this exclusive club, you must have at least 4 photos, 5 interests, a bio with a minimum of 15 characters, show a relationship intent, and be photo-verified.

Oh, and you must have way too much money to spend on dating apps. Representatives for Tinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether a sense of humor is also required.

Despite the expected small number of subscribers, the feature’s price tag could give a much-needed boost to Tinder’s bottom line, especially considering the company has seen a decline in paying users.

So, if you’ve got cash to burn and love the thrill of swiping right, this might just be the Tinder upgrade for you.

