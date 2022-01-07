News
Tinder’s ‘Swipe Party’ encourages you to invite friends to help you find a match
The feature is still pretty early in development.
Dating in 2022 is a lot different than it was just a few years ago. Tinder is looking to bring some of the social experience back to the dating scene with ‘Swipe Party.’ Swipe Party is a feature that will let you virtually invite a friend along to help you swipe on the right profiles.
The upcoming Swipe Party feature was initially discovered in the Android App’s code by GratisDatingTips. It was later confirmed that the same code was found in the iOS version of the Tinder app by TechCrunch.
Investigations into the app’s code found reference to the new Swipe Party feature. The feature would involve the main Tinder user sending out invitations to friends to join a swiping session. The friends could then join with a phone number validation to give input on the main user’s swipes.
This looks like an effort from Tinder to evolve into more of a social app, instead of just a place where people go to swipe left and right to try and find a date.
With Swipe Party, users that don’t normally spend a lot of time swiping on the app will have a reason to hop and help their friends find love. And Tinder has mostly been an app mainly for single people. Swipe Party would be a feature that everyone could utilize, regardless of relationship status.
The company did confirm that it is developing and testing the Swipe Party feature, but it didn’t share any more than that.
There’s still a chance that the feature will never make its way through the development process into users’ hands. We’ll have to wait and see if we hear anymore about Tinder’s Swipe Party in the future.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Taco Bell now has a subscription for, you guessed it, tacos
- Telegram now lets you hide spoilers and react to messages
- Google and Apple’s exposure notification apps are failing to live up to their potential
- Here are the most downloaded apps of 2021