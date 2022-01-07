Tinder’s ‘Swipe Party’ encourages you to invite friends to help you find a match

Investigations into the app’s code found reference to the new Swipe Party feature. The feature would involve the main Tinder user sending out invitations to friends to join a swiping session. The friends could then join with a phone number validation to give input on the main user’s swipes.

As someone with an overriding fear of rejection the idea of Tinder Swipe Parties is something out of my worst nightmares and should be illegal https://t.co/mem2tKpzRX pic.twitter.com/XSiuXddAzi — Chris Sutcliffe (@chrismsutcliffe) January 7, 2022

This looks like an effort from Tinder to evolve into more of a social app, instead of just a place where people go to swipe left and right to try and find a date.

With Swipe Party, users that don’t normally spend a lot of time swiping on the app will have a reason to hop and help their friends find love. And Tinder has mostly been an app mainly for single people. Swipe Party would be a feature that everyone could utilize, regardless of relationship status.

The company did confirm that it is developing and testing the Swipe Party feature, but it didn’t share any more than that.

There’s still a chance that the feature will never make its way through the development process into users’ hands. We’ll have to wait and see if we hear anymore about Tinder’s Swipe Party in the future.