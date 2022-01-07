Taco Bell now has a subscription for, you guessed it, tacos

When you think about subscription services, you probably think about streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. Or maybe you’re a gamer thinking about Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. Well, 2022 marks the start of a new subscription service that gets you free tacos for a month from Taco Bell.

Yes, you read that correctly. Taco Bell has launched a nationwide subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass lets people can pay $10 and redeem a free taco from the restaurant every day for 30 days. The company announced the new service in a press release earlier this week.

This new service is designed specifically with taco-lovers in mind. All you have to do is download the Taco Bell app on either the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. From there, you can buy the monthly pass on the app and start redeeming your free tacos.

Image: Taco Bell

When you buy the pass on the Taco Bell app, you unlock a secret part of the menu that only subscribers can access. In that menu, you can find seven different tacos that you’ll be able to snag for free for the next month, including Crunchy Tacos, Soft Tacos, and the famous Doritos Locos Tacos.

The fast-food restaurant had initially tested this new service at select locations in Tucson, Arizona. The company found that the new Taco Lover’s Pass brought a bunch of new users to its rewards program, with 20 percent of new Taco Lover’s Pass purchasers being new to the Taco Bell app altogether.

Of course, the company found that its famous Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme is the most requested free taco among Taco Lovers. I wish there was a Taco Bell close to me because I would definitely be an early adopter of the Taco Lover’s Pass.

