iRobot now offers a Roomba subscription program for as little as $29 a month

There used to be a time when robot vacuums were extremely expensive. Thankfully, times have changed, and prices have eased up a bit, and purchasing a new one isn’t necessarily going to break the bank anymore. But there’s no denying that it’s still a big upfront investment.

iRobot, one of the first companies to make these things as popular as they are today, has something that should get anyone on board with the robot vacuum revolution. Instead of buying the whole thing upfront, the company now offers a subscription program called iRobot Select that lets you basically pay-as-you-go.

This subscription program has been around since last year, but today the company announced that its newest Roomba j7+ would be available as part of the iRobot Select program, which means customers can purchase a j7+ for $99 down and $29/mo. The robot itself typically starts at $849.

As part of iRobot Select, members pay a one-time activation fee of $99 and a monthly subscription fee of $29. Members also receive an automatic supply of Roomba j7+ accessories shipped to their homes, a premium protection plan, and dedicated customer support. Additionally, iRobot Select members will be able to upgrade their robot every three years.

iRobot Select’s subscription program is only available to customers in the U.S, with both the Roomba j7+ and Roomba i7+ robot vacuums being offered as part of the membership program.

This is a great way to familiarize yourself with robot vacuum cleaners without paying the hefty upfront investment. I mean, if your mobile provider can offer the same thing with smartphones, why can’t iRobot?

