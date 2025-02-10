Light up your work nights with the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

When the sun goes down, but your work still glows brightly on your screen, things can get uncomfortable quickly.

As we now know, harsh monitor light in an otherwise dark room leads to eye strain and fatigue.

That’s where the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp comes in—a clever little accessory designed to protect your eyes and upgrade your workspace.

Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp $42.99 $39.95 The Quntis Monitor Light is a handy light for your screen that you can control with touch. It connects via USB and sits on top of your monitor, giving off soft light to help reduce eye strain. What We Like: Reduces eye strain with warm ambient glow.

Adjustable brightness using simple touch controls.

Fits most standard monitors; broad compatibility.

USB-powered for convenient, clutter-free setup. Check Availability

What’s the big deal about this lamp?

This lamp is made to sit on top of your monitor and gives off a cozy glow that helps soften the brightness of your screen.

It’s all about reducing the eye-searing contrast between the bright screen and inky darkness. Even if you’re not an eye doctor, softer lighting is clearly kinder to your eyes.

The Quntis lamp has some slick features that set it apart. It has touch controls—just tap to turn it on or slide your finger to dim or brighten the light.

One thing to note: make sure you use the included USB cable because that’s what gets it working. And yeah, it does take up one of your USB ports, so you might need to get creative with a hub if all your available ports are full.

Why the Quntis Monitor Light?

Eye health: Harsh screen lights can cause fatigue. The Quntis Monitor Light alleviates this by providing a warm glow, reducing the contrast between your screen and room lighting.

Harsh screen lights can cause fatigue. The Quntis Monitor Light alleviates this by providing a warm glow, reducing the contrast between your screen and room lighting. User-centric design: It perches atop any standard monitor, allowing easy tap/swipe light adjustments.

Key features:

Touch controls: Easily toggle the settings with a simple tap or slide your finger to adjust brightness.

Easily toggle the settings with a simple tap or slide your finger to adjust brightness. USB powered: It draws power through a USB connection, ensuring you won’t need extra batteries.

The Verdict: Is it worth your $40?

For the price, this lamp is a solid win. It feels sturdy, looks sharp, and gives you that adjustable lighting you need. Sure, it could be more flexible with different monitor sizes if the mount is adjusted, but a little DIY foam can fix that.

Some reviewers noted a slight flicker now and then, so that’s worth keeping an eye on. And if your monitor’s got a curved back, the lamp might not sit quite right.

Amazon reviewers are big fans, with it sitting at a strong 4.5-star rating. People love it as a budget-friendly LED light that lights up their home office setup.

A few folks found it a bit of a balancing act to stabilize it, especially on laptops, so be prepared for some fiddling.

The bottom line

If you’re burning the midnight oil regularly and want your eyes to thank you, the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp is a smart buy.

If you find yourself burning the midnight oil and need a little bit of light in you’re life, this is a solid purchase, as long as you’re cool with using up a USB slot.

Just be aware it might take some tweaking to get it just right, and a totally flat monitor back is your friend. Your eyes (and your screen) will appreciate it, even if it’s not perfect.

Have you tried the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp or another similar accessory? We’d love to hear your experiences! How do you manage eye strain during late-night work sessions? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

