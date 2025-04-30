This new relationship tracking ring makes trust issues wearable

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In what feels like a Black Mirror episode come to life, dating app Raw and Queens Tech have partnered to create “The Ring” – the world’s first emotional loyalty tracker.

It’s either the future of relationships or a sign we’ve finally gone too far with wearable tech.

The Ring isn’t your typical piece of smart jewelry.

Coming as a matched pair – one for you, one for your partner – these devices use biosensors and emotional AI to help couples “stay connected in ways that go beyond words“.

“We’re making true love trackable,” says Marina Anderson, Raw’s co-founder, who envisions The Ring as a way for couples to deepen their emotional connection.

Though she might have just invented the world’s most sophisticated relationship surveillance system in the process.

How It Actually Works

The Ring uses a combination of biometric sensors to monitor various physiological signals throughout the day.

Heart rate, skin temperature, and movement patterns are all fair game. The device then uses AI to translate these physical signals into emotional states, which partners can monitor through a companion app.

What makes it different from your standard fitness tracker? The Ring is specifically designed to detect and share emotional states between partners.

A subtle LED strip around the ring changes color to indicate different moods and emotional states – though the company is keeping the exact color-coding system under wraps for now.

Your Relationship’s Black Box Recorder

The device promises to help partners “keep their hearts beating as one”, which sounds romantic until you realize it means giving your significant other 24/7 access to your emotional state.

It’s either the ultimate expression of trust or the death of personal privacy in relationships – depending on how you look at it.

The technology is impressive, no doubt. But it raises some serious questions about boundaries in modern relationships.

Do we really need real-time emotional surveillance to trust our partners? And what happens when the ring detects something we’d rather keep private?

The Future of Relationships (For Better or Worse)

Set to launch in 2026, The Ring’s pricing remains under wraps. But if you’re interested in turning your relationship into a real-time emotional feedback loop, you can sign up for updates on their website.

Just remember: if you need an AI-powered ring to understand how your partner’s feeling, maybe technology isn’t the solution you’re looking for.

What do you think? Would you wear a ring that shares your emotional state with your partner? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news