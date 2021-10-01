You can sign up to be one of the first to try Amazon’s Astro Home Robot – here’s how

Earlier this week, Amazon revealed the tiny Astro Home Robot. Equipped with an extending camera and a couple of cup holders, the Astro is designed to be a mini personal assistant that can hold your beer or deliver messages to other members of the household when you’re too lazy to get up off of the couch.

Equipped with a touchscreen and powered by Alexa, the Astro has the potential to be a useful smart device that brings a lot of technologies together.

Like a robot vacuum, you can set the Astro up with certain parameters so that it only stays in a certain part of your house, something that could be very useful. I can already imagine coming out of the bathroom to the Astro staring up at you, and that’s how robots get punted.

As of right now, Amazon is offering the Astro as a Day One Edition device, which means you’ll have to sign up for a chance to be able to purchase the device early for $999 before it eventually jumps to $1,499. If you’re looking to get in on this technology early, here’s how:

How to request an invitation to buy Amazon’s Astro Home Robot

Amazon uses the Day One Edition program to help somewhat vet the users that will be buying products early. By requiring customers to sign up for a chance to try out the Astro, the company can assume that these customers will understand that the Astro is still relatively early in development.

The customers are then more likely to be understanding of bugs and provide good feedback on the product. Think of it as a sort of beta period for the Astro. If you’re looking to get in early on the Astro action, follow these steps to sign up and request an invitation.

Head to the Astro store page and sign in to your Amazon account On the right side select Request an Invitation Complete the survey and click the Complet Request button

And that’s all you have to do. The survey is likely in place for Amazon to make sure that the first Astro robots are sent to homes where they will function as well as possible. If you are selected to be able to purchase an Astro, Amazon will send you an invitation and you can head back to the Astro store page to complete your purchase.

