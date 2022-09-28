Amazon’s Astro Robot gets new pet detection and security features

Amazon revealed its Astro Robot almost a year ago as a Day One version of a personal robot assistant. Initially lacking in features, Amazon is still focused on improving the robot.

Earlier today, Amazon shared a few updates for the Astro Robot at its latest gadget event. The robot now has pet detection, new home monitoring features, and another update that transforms the robot into a security guard.

Pet detection was one of Amazon’s most requested features for the Astro Robot, according to an interview with TechCrunch. It allows the robot to notify you with video whenever it detects your furry friends.

The company has also added a new Ring integration to Astro Robot. In addition, Amazon is adding a Virtual Security Guard feature, transforming the robot into a security guard for businesses.

This integration will allow Astro Robot to monitor your office (as long as there are no stairs) for any disturbances.

Once it detects a disturbance, the robot will connect to your local security company, where an operator can assess the situation and dial in emergency services if needed.

Amazon will initially test the Virtual Security Guard feature with a limited number of businesses before rolling it out completely.

So Amazon is finally equipping its robot with additional useful features. But this is still just the beginning.

Image: KnowTechie

The company’s head of consumer robotics, Ken Washington, spoke to TechCrunch about Astro Robot’s software development kit (SDK).

It’s what the company used to add pet detection, and Amazon is now sharing the SDK with three universities.

“When you give universities access to SDK and technology like this, they come up with all kinds of really great ideas,” Washington said.

So be on the lookout for even more updates on Amazon’s Astro Robot soon. At this time, Amazon’s Astro Robot is available exclusively by invitation. Buyers can request an invite here.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.