Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2025 will take place in July, continuing its tradition as one of the biggest summer shopping events.

This special sale is available only to Amazon Prime members and offers big discounts on products across over 35 categories.

Shoppers can expect deals on electronics, kitchen items, beauty products, clothing, and more.

In addition to discounts, Prime members will benefit from fast and free shipping, which is especially helpful as the back-to-school shopping season begins.

This year’s Prime Day will be held in 24 countries, with Ireland participating for the first time. However, there are some concerns that not everything will go as smoothly as usual.

According to a report by Reuters, some sellers on Amazon might decide not to take part or may cut back their involvement this year.

The reason is a steep 145% tariff that was recently placed on Chinese imports by the US government.

These tariffs make it more expensive for sellers to bring in products from China, which in turn makes it harder for them to offer big discounts.

Despite this, Amazon has said that seller participation is still strong, and experts believe the event will still be a success. That said, small businesses may find it more difficult to compete.

There were also rumors that Amazon might raise prices because of the tariffs, but the company quickly denied that claim.

Last year’s Prime Day broke records for Amazon. Over 200 million items were sold during the two-day event, and independent sellers, small businesses that sell through Amazon, made up more than 60% of those sales.

In 2024, Amazon also delivered more than nine billion items either the same day or the next day to Prime members around the world.

More details, including the exact dates and top deals, will be shared as Prime Day 2025 gets closer.

