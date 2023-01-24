Amazon reveals $5 prescription subscription with free meds

Amazon has revealed RxPass, a $5-a-month service for Amazon Prime members that includes free generic medications and shipping.

It’s clear Amazon wants a bigger presence in the medical field. The company launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020 and RxPass will help build off of that.

With RxPass, Amazon Prime members can get generic medications for 80 common conditions. These conditions include high blood pressure, anxiety meds, and acid reflux.

There are also medications for diabetes, but RxPass does not include insulin in its range of medications.

Subscribers will be able to snag medications for any eligible Amazon Pharmacy prescriptions, and there is the option to transfer other prescriptions over, as well.

For those that take more than one medication, you’ll be happy to hear that the price remains $5 a month and you still get free shipping on all medications.

Users will be able to eligible medications through Amazon Pharmacy (Image: Amazon)

There are some caveats, however. Amazon notes that people on government-funded insurance are not eligible for RxPass at this time.

You can find a full list of the available medications on Amazon’s website. Additionally, the service is currently available in 42 states.

It is not available in California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington at this time. This seems to deal with how shipping medication works in these states.

