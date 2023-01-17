Google reportedly taking on Apple with its own AirTag-like device

Google is reportedly working on its own location tracker, according to developer Kuba Wojciechowski.

Kuba Wojciechowski notes that he “found references” that support the statement. Essentially, it seems Google is working on some type of device tracker that includes a built-in speaker.

This definitely points to something similar to AirTags or Tile, which allows people to locate objects through GPS and a physical speaker within the tracker.

According to Wojciechowski, Google’s new project is codenamed “Grogu.” You nerds out there will recognize the codename as the real name of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

It is being developed by the Nest team, but it’s unclear if it will be released as a Nest brand product.

All of these references mentioned were found in Android’s Fast Pair. Fast Pair uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to help discover things like earbuds. It’s also extremely battery efficient, hence the “low energy” part of the name.

Even though Google's tracker most likely has UWB, it's not a requirement for the "Finder Network" they're working on – BLE is enough. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

If the report is accurate, Google’s in-house tracker will offer BlueTooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking.

So, when should we expect to hear more about this mysterious tracker from Google? Well, our money (and Wojciechowski’s) is during Google I/O, the company’s yearly developer conference, in May 2023.

