New Google TV remote ditches the batteries for solar power

Every six months or so, I have to replace my Google TV remote batteries. And every time I do, I never seem to have any spare batteries.

Hopefully, I’ll never have to worry about that again.

Recently shown off at CES 2023 (h/t Android Authority), TW Electronics, a remote manufacturer based out of the UK, is developing a Google TV remote that doesn’t require batteries.

In fact, you don’t even have to worry about recharging it at all.

So, what kind of sorcery did they develop to pull this off? The remote has a photovoltaic panel that lets it use light to recharge the battery, similar to a solar battery charger for your phone.

Excited to announce the launch of a self charging, battery free #remotecontrol powered by indoor light. Developed with #Exeger,the device is #GoogleTV ready and easily integrated into your existing system. Get in touch with us for more details.#CES2023 #solarpower pic.twitter.com/pO1bycCC2b — TW Electronics (Newbury) Ltd (@NewburyTw) January 12, 2023

However, this isn’t something TW Electronics invented on its own. Samsung developed something similar and bundled solar power remotes with every 2021 model TV.

TW Electronics’ light-powered remote is yet to get a release date. The company remains tight-lipped on when its new Google TV remote will see the light of day (no pun intended).

This is likely something we’ll see sometime in 2023. With the company already showcasing it at a major tech show like CES, a launch can’t be too far off.

TW Electronics will have to move fast if they want to be the first to release its light-powered Google TV remote or risk being beaten to market by the competition.

